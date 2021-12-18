Foster & Motley Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $82,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $150,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 651.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.2% during the second quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

VONE opened at $212.14 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $170.19 and a fifty-two week high of $219.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.776 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%.

