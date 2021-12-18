Foster & Motley Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,860 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $12,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,924,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255,329 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,154,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,470 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,032,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,074 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,752,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,425,000 after buying an additional 818,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,021,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,937,000 after buying an additional 589,682 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $54.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average of $55.09. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.19 and a 1 year high of $55.67.

