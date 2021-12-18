Foster & Motley Inc. Grows Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 85,152,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,565,000 after buying an additional 1,910,972 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,768,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,409,000 after purchasing an additional 78,955 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,288,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,509 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 48.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,517,000 after purchasing an additional 188,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 451,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX opened at $56.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.75. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $43.99 and a 12-month high of $58.42.

