Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $402,403,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 84.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $601,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,366 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after purchasing an additional 871,428 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 25,684.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 478,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 476,966 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 15.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,420,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $833,756,000 after purchasing an additional 465,676 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.12.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $222.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

