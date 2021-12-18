Fountainhead AM LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fountainhead AM LLC reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 1.4% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,693,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,955,273,899. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $932.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,030.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $809.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.80, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $801.97.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

