Fountainhead AM LLC Purchases 981 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Fountainhead AM LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,095.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 296,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 271,830 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 25,671.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 165,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,884,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,415,000 after buying an additional 164,351 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,408,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,197,000 after buying an additional 137,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 483,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,263,000 after buying an additional 129,370 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $97.20 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $89.03 and a 1-year high of $159.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.56.

