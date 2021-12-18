Fountainhead AM LLC Takes $604,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.3% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 960,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,970,000 after acquiring an additional 20,589 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 202,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 175,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,140,000 after purchasing an additional 18,521 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI opened at $235.44 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $189.76 and a twelve month high of $243.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.79.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.