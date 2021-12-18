Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,871 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 10,007 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in FOX by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in FOX by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 204,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after buying an additional 83,517 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in FOX by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

FOXA stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.07. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

FOXA has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.