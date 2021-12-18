Frank Joseph Daugherty Buys 1,111 Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) insider Frank Joseph Daugherty bought 1,111 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,985.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GLSI stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $69.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.89.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLSI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

GLSI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenwich LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

