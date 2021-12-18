Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives $38.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.33.
FMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 5.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.
