Friedman Industries, Incorporated (FRD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on February 11th

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Friedman Industries has raised its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years.

Shares of FRD stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.08 million, a PE ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. Friedman Industries has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $15.63.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $92.57 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 8.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

