FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.38) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.29% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of FRP stock opened at GBX 126.50 ($1.67) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. FRP Advisory Group has a 1 year low of GBX 98.25 ($1.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 135 ($1.78). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 125.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 213.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £307.64 million and a PE ratio of 22.19.

About FRP Advisory Group

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include restructuring and insolvency advisory, including corporate financial advisory, formal insolvency appointments, informal restructuring advisory, personal insolvency, and general advice to various stakeholders; corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, financial due diligence, capital raising, special situations M&A, and partial exits; and debt advisory services consisting of raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, asset based lending, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

