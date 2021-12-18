FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.38) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.29% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of FRP stock opened at GBX 126.50 ($1.67) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. FRP Advisory Group has a 1 year low of GBX 98.25 ($1.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 135 ($1.78). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 125.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 213.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £307.64 million and a PE ratio of 22.19.
About FRP Advisory Group
