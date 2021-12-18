FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP) Announces GBX 0.80 Dividend

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:FRP opened at GBX 126.50 ($1.67) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 125.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 213.02. FRP Advisory Group has a 52-week low of GBX 98.25 ($1.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 135 ($1.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £307.64 million and a PE ratio of 22.19.

Get FRP Advisory Group alerts:

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.38) price target on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a report on Thursday.

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include restructuring and insolvency advisory, including corporate financial advisory, formal insolvency appointments, informal restructuring advisory, personal insolvency, and general advice to various stakeholders; corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, financial due diligence, capital raising, special situations M&A, and partial exits; and debt advisory services consisting of raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, asset based lending, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Advisory Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP Advisory Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.