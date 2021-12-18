FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR) Stock Price Down 0.4%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR)’s share price fell 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.77 and last traded at $32.77. 4,602 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 15,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.89.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.70 and a 200 day moving average of $32.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter worth $203,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter worth $237,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter worth $270,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter worth $329,000.

