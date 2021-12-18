Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) Short Interest Update

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the November 15th total of 6,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

FFHL stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.03. 15,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,264. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.90. Fuwei Films has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $17.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.51.

Get Fuwei Films alerts:

Fuwei Films Company Profile

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of plastic film using the biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) film. Its BOPET film is used for packaging food, medicine, cosmetics, tobacco, and alcohol, as well as in the imaging, electronics, and magnetic products industries.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Fuwei Films Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuwei Films and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.