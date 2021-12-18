Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) Short Interest Update

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the November 15th total of 6,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
FFHL stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.03. 15,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,264. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.90. Fuwei Films has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $17.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.51.
Fuwei Films Company Profile
