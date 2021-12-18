FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Canfor Pulp Products Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:CFX)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Canfor Pulp Products in a report released on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.17. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$298.90 million for the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CFX. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Canfor Pulp Products to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

CFX stock opened at C$6.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.97. Canfor Pulp Products has a fifty-two week low of C$5.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$412.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.