FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Eni S.p.A. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:E)

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ENI in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $2.97 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ENI’s FY2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Get ENI alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on E. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

E stock opened at $26.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. ENI has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.21. ENI had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $22.70 billion during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ENI by 2,339.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in ENI in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ENI in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.