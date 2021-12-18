FY2021 EPS Estimates for Amalgamated Financial Corp. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Amalgamated Financial in a research note issued on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.61. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMAL. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.87. Amalgamated Financial has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $20.22.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Silodor sold 13,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $258,019.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Finser Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $117,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,538 shares of company stock worth $382,604. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAL. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

About Amalgamated Financial

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.