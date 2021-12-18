FY2021 EPS Estimates for First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Reduced by Piper Sandler

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Business Financial Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.06 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.11.

FBIZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Business Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $28.25 on Thursday. First Business Financial Services has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $237.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.16.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $28.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 26.49%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.70%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIZ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $677,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $587,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,291,000 after buying an additional 10,739 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

