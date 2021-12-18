FY2021 EPS Estimates for QCR Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of QCR in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $6.23 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.18.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. QCR had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $80.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered QCR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

QCR stock opened at $54.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. QCR has a twelve month low of $37.71 and a twelve month high of $61.19.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 706,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 11.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,980,000 after buying an additional 43,434 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 2.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 399,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,542,000 after buying an additional 11,308 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 7.1% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 374,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,022,000 after buying an additional 24,850 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 122.1% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,924,000 after buying an additional 149,000 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. QCR’s payout ratio is 4.26%.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

