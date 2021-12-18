FY2021 EPS Estimates for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Lifted by Piper Sandler

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RBB Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the company will earn $2.74 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

RBB opened at $23.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average is $24.81.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 11.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

