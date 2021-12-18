FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Issued By Cormark

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Bank of Montreal in a report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $13.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.13. Cormark has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2023 earnings at $13.63 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BMO. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$134.29 to C$143.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$161.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$145.59.

Shares of BMO opened at C$134.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$135.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$129.89. The stock has a market cap of C$86.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.58. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$94.76 and a 12-month high of C$141.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

In other Bank of Montreal news, Senior Officer Joanna Michelle Rotenberg sold 36,574 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.55, for a total value of C$4,591,865.70.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

