FY2022 EPS Estimates for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Entergy in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $6.37 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.36. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Entergy’s FY2023 earnings at $6.77 EPS.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share.

ETR has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.86.

Shares of ETR opened at $109.52 on Friday. Entergy has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $115.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

In related news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

