FY2022 EPS Estimates for Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) Boosted by Raymond James

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Western Forest Products in a research report issued on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.90 price objective on the stock.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WEF. TD Securities downgraded shares of Western Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of WEF stock opened at C$1.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$676.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.04. Western Forest Products has a 52 week low of C$1.08 and a 52 week high of C$2.58.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$352.90 million during the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 46,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$94,732.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,244,750.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.34%.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.