G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMVD) Short Interest Update

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMVD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,800 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the November 15th total of 95,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 878,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMVD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of G Medical Innovations by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G Medical Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of G Medical Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G Medical Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

Get G Medical Innovations alerts:

Shares of GMVD opened at $1.94 on Friday. G Medical Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of mobile and e-health solutions and monitoring service platforms. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment includes the development, manufacture and marketing of trans-telephonic and wireless diagnostic equipment for the medical industry and consumer market.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for G Medical Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G Medical Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.