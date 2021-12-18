Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GLPEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galp Energia, SGPS currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.40.
GLPEY stock opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -46.20 and a beta of 0.89. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.19.
Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile
Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.
Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.