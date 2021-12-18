Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GLPEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galp Energia, SGPS currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts:

GLPEY stock opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -46.20 and a beta of 0.89. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.19.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Galp Energia, SGPS had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.