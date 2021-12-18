Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GLPEY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Shares of GLPEY opened at $4.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $6.60.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 0.93%.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

