Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 691 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,532 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.7% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $171.14 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.