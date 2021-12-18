Gems (GEM) Price Up 4% This Week

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 18th. Over the last week, Gems has traded up 4% against the dollar. Gems has a total market capitalization of $384,121.62 and approximately $24,528.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gems coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gems Coin Profile

Gems is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The official website for Gems is gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

