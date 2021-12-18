General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stake Lifted by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $11,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 467.4% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 325.4% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 168.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

GD stock opened at $202.20 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $144.50 and a 12-month high of $210.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.86%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GD. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.50.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

