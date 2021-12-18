General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 132,472 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in General Electric by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after acquiring an additional 51,786,710 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,838,227,000 after buying an additional 4,633,131 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,815,863,000 after buying an additional 4,669,566 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,691,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $776,527,000 after buying an additional 2,343,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,391,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $610,970,000 after buying an additional 210,526 shares in the last quarter.

Get General Electric alerts:

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $91.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $100.42 billion, a PE ratio of -175.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.46. General Electric has a 12-month low of $82.88 and a 12-month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.87.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.