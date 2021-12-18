Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $40.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair downgraded Generation Bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generation Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Generation Bio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generation Bio currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.25.

NASDAQ GBIO opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.05. Generation Bio has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $41.86. The company has a market cap of $400.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 3.95.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generation Bio will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generation Bio news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 30,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $792,674.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 30,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $791,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,780 shares of company stock worth $6,530,771 over the last ninety days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Generation Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

