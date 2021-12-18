Genie Energy Ltd. Plans Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:GNE)

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) declared a dividend on Monday, December 13th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, January 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

Genie Energy has raised its dividend by 10.0% over the last three years.

Shares of GNE stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96. Genie Energy has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $149.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.32 and a beta of 0.37.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Genie Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $113.16 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Genie Energy by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 35,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Genie Energy by 336.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 23,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genie Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.

