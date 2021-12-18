George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WNGRF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$141.00 to C$158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

OTCMKTS:WNGRF traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.27. George Weston has a 1 year low of $72.82 and a 1 year high of $116.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.24.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

