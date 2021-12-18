Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.32.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GNGBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Getinge in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Getinge alerts:

GNGBY traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.96. The stock had a trading volume of 30,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.62. Getinge has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $48.89.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter. Getinge had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 16.12%.

Getinge Company Profile

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.