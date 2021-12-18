Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Down 7.1%

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) shares fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $75.75 and last traded at $76.24. 22,894 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 945,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.10.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GTLB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Gitlab from $140.00 to $107.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities began coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Gitlab from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.40.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.95.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gitlab Inc will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gitlab news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 282,279 shares of Gitlab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.20 per share, for a total transaction of $22,074,217.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 48,816 shares of Gitlab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.64 per share, with a total value of $3,643,626.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,290,645 shares of company stock valued at $100,358,309.

About Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

