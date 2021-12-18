Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Shares Down 2.3%

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) was down 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.79 and last traded at $40.79. Approximately 102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 65,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.48.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 51.72% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Industrial will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

In related news, CEO Barry Litwin sold 817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $35,948.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard Leeds bought 2,068,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $66,949,705.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

About Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

