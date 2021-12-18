Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director Sells $64,640.00 in Stock

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $64,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Global Payments stock opened at $128.07 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.82.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.30.
About Global Payments
Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.
