Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Down 3%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)’s share price was down 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 29,381 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 31,648,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Several analysts have weighed in on GSAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globalstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 0.07.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 82.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $32.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.39 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSAT. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Globalstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Globalstar in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Globalstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

