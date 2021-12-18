Good Life Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,814,000 after purchasing an additional 478,845 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,707,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,786,000 after purchasing an additional 272,454 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,722,000 after purchasing an additional 938,813 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,116,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,409,000 after purchasing an additional 629,980 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $256.46 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $205.71 and a fifty-two week high of $265.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.26.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

