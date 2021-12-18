Good Life Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. State Street Corp boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,683,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,426,362,000 after buying an additional 7,786,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,472,000 after buying an additional 7,339,615 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,863,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $472,277,000 after buying an additional 2,409,492 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 266.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,974,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,899,000 after buying an additional 2,163,243 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 315.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,574,000 after buying an additional 1,981,633 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.08.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total transaction of $5,039,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and have sold 3,649,349 shares worth $461,447,973. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX opened at $123.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $84.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.08. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

