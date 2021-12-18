Good Life Advisors LLC Makes New $630,000 Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,754 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Target by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of Target stock opened at $223.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $166.82 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.31.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

In related news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,700 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.