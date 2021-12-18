Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 291 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after buying an additional 15,083 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 81,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,057,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period.

VTI stock opened at $235.44 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $189.76 and a 12 month high of $243.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.82 and its 200 day moving average is $229.79.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

