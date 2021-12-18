Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) Short Interest Update

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a growth of 76.4% from the November 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of GTPB stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84. Gores Technology Partners II has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.53.

Get Gores Technology Partners II alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter worth $29,677,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gores Technology Partners II by 3.7% during the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,452,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after buying an additional 52,059 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the second quarter valued at $12,388,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the second quarter valued at $11,708,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the second quarter valued at $11,103,000. 50.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Technology Partners II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Technology Partners II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.