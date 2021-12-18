Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Upgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GWLLF. Citigroup upgraded shares of Great Wall Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Great Wall Motor in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating for the company.

OTCMKTS GWLLF opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. Great Wall Motor has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

