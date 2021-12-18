Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Short Interest Update

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a growth of 92.5% from the November 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of GNLN stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. Greenlane has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.24.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Greenlane will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $89,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $160,887.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 521,576 shares of company stock valued at $915,549 over the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Greenlane during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Greenlane during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNLN. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Greenlane in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Greenlane in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Greenlane in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.