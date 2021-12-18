Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) to report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Greenwich LifeSciences’ earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenwich LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.59) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Greenwich LifeSciences.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenwich LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of GLSI traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.49. 47,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,194. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.89. Greenwich LifeSciences has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $69.77.

In other news, insider Frank Joseph Daugherty purchased 1,111 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,985.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Snehal Patel purchased 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.17 per share, with a total value of $49,992.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,151 shares of company stock valued at $85,491. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 467.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

