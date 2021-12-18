Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Short Interest Update

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,100 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the November 15th total of 217,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 749,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,142,000 after purchasing an additional 282,858 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 11.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,317,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,837,000 after buying an additional 131,703 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 34.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,137,000 after buying an additional 89,319 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1,038.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 96,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 87,646 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,564,000 after purchasing an additional 40,482 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

Shares of PAC traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.64. 61,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,888. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.36. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12 month low of $98.07 and a 12 month high of $140.77.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $264.44 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 28.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $3.4886 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $1.92. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is currently 89.67%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

