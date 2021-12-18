Grupo Santander Lowers Braskem (NYSE:BAK) to Hold

Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BAK. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Braskem in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Braskem from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braskem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.71.

Shares of NYSE:BAK opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. Braskem has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $26.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.70.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.39). Braskem had a return on equity of 437.34% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Braskem will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $2.7104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. Braskem’s dividend payout ratio is 40.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Braskem by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Braskem by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Braskem by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 14,441 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Braskem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,034,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Braskem by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

