Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Short Interest Down 31.3% in November

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the November 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Guaranty Federal Bancshares alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 268,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 42,387 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 16,590 shares during the last quarter. 24.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GFED stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,115. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.83. The company has a market capitalization of $136.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.63. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 16.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.71%.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.